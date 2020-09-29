Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

by Daisy Galbraith

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $4.61 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 145.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.30M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.55% and a quarterly performance of 5.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

SNV Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from BUTLER STEPHEN T, who purchase 2,120 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 10. After this action, BUTLER STEPHEN T now owns 112,302 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $50,308 using the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 339,412 shares at $233,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +34.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 93.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.32. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Previous articleBuy or Sell RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels PHM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell The Chemours Company (CC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Apache Corporation (APA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The...
Read more
Companies

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Snap Inc. (SNAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade MNKD Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links