Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

by Denise Gardner

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 39.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 3.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 127.61K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.79% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.57% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 42.23% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 32.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.36%, as shares surge +39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +62.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7677. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from Barnwell James S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Feb 14. After this action, Barnwell James S III now owns 61,726 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 36,739 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,000,211 shares at $29,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -57.11 for the present operating margin
  • -10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -104.23. The total capital return value is set at -77.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.89. Equity return is now at value -743.20, with -50.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Previous articleWhy PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Is in Such Horrid Condition
Next articleU.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 18.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is eBay Inc. (EBAY) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why HP Inc. (HPQ) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. Get the...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Blackstone Group Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) went up by 18.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
People's United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 39.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADXS After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Intel Corporation (INTC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 159.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links