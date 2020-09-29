A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 39.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 3.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 127.61K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.79% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.57% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 42.23% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 32.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.36%, as shares surge +39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +62.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7677. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from Barnwell James S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Feb 14. After this action, Barnwell James S III now owns 61,726 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 36,739 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,000,211 shares at $29,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.11 for the present operating margin

-10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -104.23. The total capital return value is set at -77.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.89. Equity return is now at value -743.20, with -50.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.