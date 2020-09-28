Search
Why TransUnion (TRU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Daisy Galbraith

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has collected -4.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Progress Partners Advises Signal on Its Sale to TransUnion

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE :TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for TransUnion declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.81, which is $18.99 above the current price. TRU currently public float of 189.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.17M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stocks went down by -4.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.82% for TRU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $101 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRU, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.05. In addition, TransUnion saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from WOJCZYNSKI DAVID E, who sale 2,337 shares at the price of $87.56 back on Sep 15. After this action, WOJCZYNSKI DAVID E now owns 26,051 shares of TransUnion, valued at $204,628 using the latest closing price.

Martin Timothy J, the EVP – Global Solutions of TransUnion, sale 3,000 shares at $89.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Martin Timothy J is holding 31,129 shares at $267,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.04 for the present operating margin
  • +53.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 166.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.45. Total debt to assets is 52.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 214.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

