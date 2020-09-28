Why Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s stock price has collected 8.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Tender Offers for Outstanding 2025 and 2022 Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :SMLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMLP is at 3.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.70. SMLP currently public float of 2.48M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMLP was 382.30K shares.

SMLP’s Market Performance

SMLP stocks went up by 8.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.26% and a quarterly performance of -31.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Summit Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.37% for SMLP stocks with a simple moving average of -52.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMLP reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SMLP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 19th, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SMLP, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

SMLP Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMLP rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7292. In addition, Summit Midstream Partners LP saw -77.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.57 for the present operating margin

+38.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Midstream Partners LP stands at -83.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.68. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), the company’s capital structure generated 186.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.11. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 313.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 53.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.