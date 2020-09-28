Search
Why Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Nicola Day

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went up by 12.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Chembio Submits EUA Application for New DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Test System

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.32 above the current price. CEMI currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 24.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 5.25M shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of 42.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.94% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

CEMI Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEMI starting from Potthoff John Gary, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.44 back on Nov 11. After this action, Potthoff John Gary now owns 37,772 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., valued at $44,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -36.58 for the present operating margin
  • +35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.55. Total debt to assets is 36.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

