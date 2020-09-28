Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s stock price has collected -68.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Top-Line Results of Phase 2 SIGNAL Study in Huntington’s Disease Support Potential for Cognitive Benefit of Pepinemab

Is It Worth Investing in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ :VCNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vaccinex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. VCNX currently public float of 15.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCNX was 939.50K shares.

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX stocks went down by -68.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.44% and a quarterly performance of -50.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for Vaccinex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -62.61% for VCNX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCNX

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCNX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VCNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

VCNX Trading at -68.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -64.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX fell by -68.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.6225. In addition, Vaccinex Inc. saw -63.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from FRIEDBERG ALBERT, who purchase 1,126,760 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Jul 10. After this action, FRIEDBERG ALBERT now owns 1,710,093 shares of Vaccinex Inc., valued at $3,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -6121.41 for the present operating margin
  • +14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc. stands at -6092.35. Equity return is now at value 108.80, with -472.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

