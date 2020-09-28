Wall Street Pummels PRCP After Recent Earnings Report

Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) went up by 67.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Perceptron Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ :PRCP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRCP is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Perceptron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. PRCP currently public float of 9.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRCP was 1.68M shares.

PRCP’s Market Performance

PRCP stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of 28.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Perceptron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.71% for PRCP stocks with a simple moving average of 66.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for PRCP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRCP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCP reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PRCP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2018.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRCP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

PRCP Trading at 58.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +60.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCP rose by +67.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Perceptron Inc. saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCP starting from Pecoraro Laura, who sale 3,418 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Dec 13. After this action, Pecoraro Laura now owns 2,734 shares of Perceptron Inc., valued at $16,851 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.22 for the present operating margin

+35.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perceptron Inc. stands at -8.84. The total capital return value is set at 0.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.52. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.