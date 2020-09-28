Wall Street Pummels DAN After Recent Earnings Report

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.21. The company’s stock price has collected -12.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Dana to Strengthen Global Electrification Capabilities through Production of e-Drive Technologies in Pune, India

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN) Right Now?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Dana Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.22, which is $4.82 above the current price. DAN currently public float of 143.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAN was 1.36M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN stocks went down by -12.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.47% and a quarterly performance of 5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.26% for DAN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DAN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

DAN Trading at -13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Collins Jonathan Mark, who sale 9,386 shares at the price of $12.76 back on Aug 05. After this action, Collins Jonathan Mark now owns 54 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $119,783 using the latest closing price.

Collins Jonathan Mark, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Dana Incorporated, sale 28,114 shares at $12.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Collins Jonathan Mark is holding 9,440 shares at $358,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+12.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at +2.62. The total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 136.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.