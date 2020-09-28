VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected -16.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that VYNE Therapeutics to Host Physician Symposium on AMZEEQ(R) and ZILXI(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63. VYNE currently public float of 138.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 2.61M shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went down by -16.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.11% and a quarterly performance of -13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -45.58% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5640. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -67.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -400.60, with -209.80 for asset returns.