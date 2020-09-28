Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected -16.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that VYNE Therapeutics to Host Physician Symposium on AMZEEQ(R) and ZILXI(TM)

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63. VYNE currently public float of 138.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 2.61M shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went down by -16.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.11% and a quarterly performance of -13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -45.58% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5640. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -67.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -400.60, with -209.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleIs Illumina Inc. (ILMN) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for H&R Block Inc.?

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: News Corporation (NWSA)

Nicola Day - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Buy or Sell Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price...
Business

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: News Corporation (NWSA)

Nicola Day - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.20. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: News Corporation (NWSA)

Nicola Day - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade FANG Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 18.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Nicola Day - 0
Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 29.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Nicola Day - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -35.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links