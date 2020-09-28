The Chart for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.66. The company’s stock price has collected -7.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Wyndham Goes High Impact, Low Contact with New Mobile App: Introduces Lightning Book and In-Stay Features with Drive-to Travel on the Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :WH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.64, which is $7.36 above the current price. WH currently public float of 91.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WH was 867.28K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stocks went down by -7.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly performance of 20.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.76% for WH stocks with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $55 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WH, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

WH Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.11. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -21.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Strickland Scott R., who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $52.72 back on Aug 27. After this action, Strickland Scott R. now owns 2,775 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $94,467 using the latest closing price.

Rossi Nicola, the Chief Accounting Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 2,350 shares at $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Rossi Nicola is holding 226 shares at $122,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.60 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 13.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 178.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.07. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.