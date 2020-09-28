The Chart for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price has collected -21.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE :SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Steelcase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $2.29 above the current price. SCS currently public float of 101.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCS was 1.02M shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stocks went down by -21.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of -15.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for Steelcase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.90% for SCS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.14% for the last 200 days.

SCS Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw -52.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from PEW ROBERT C III, who sale 43,305 shares at the price of $19.58 back on Jan 16. After this action, PEW ROBERT C III now owns 128,922 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $847,912 using the latest closing price.

PEW ROBERT C III, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that PEW ROBERT C III is holding 172,227 shares at $959,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.82 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +5.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 76.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.31. Total debt to assets is 28.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 120.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.