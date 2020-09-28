Search
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Denise Gardner

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.76. The company’s stock price has collected -31.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Disposition of Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. by Edward Hellard

Is It Worth Investing in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sundial Growers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.62. SNDL currently public float of 108.65M and currently shorts hold a 10.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDL was 7.99M shares.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL stocks went down by -31.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.38% and a quarterly performance of -77.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for Sundial Growers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.46% for SNDL stocks with a simple moving average of -82.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDL reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for SNDL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

SNDL Trading at -56.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares sank -44.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2694. In addition, Sundial Growers Inc. saw -93.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -119.06 for the present operating margin
  • +6.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sundial Growers Inc. stands at -357.85. The total capital return value is set at -35.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -195.64. Equity return is now at value -167.10, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.37. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Quick Links