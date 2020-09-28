Search
Business
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

by Denise Gardner

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/21/20 that Snowflake Shares Risk ‘Violent Selloff,’ Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sumo Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SUMO currently public float of 92.06M. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 4.83M shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.90% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

SUMO Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -11.38%. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw -17.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -53.79 for the present operating margin
  • +71.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -59.42. The total capital return value is set at -110.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

