Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Just Got Our Attention

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Pitney Bowes Highlights Environmental, Diversity & Inclusion, and Community Progress in 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE :PBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $0.73 above the current price. PBI currently public float of 163.21M and currently shorts hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBI was 3.58M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.72% and a quarterly performance of 106.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Pitney Bowes Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for PBI stocks with a simple moving average of 44.36% for the last 200 days.

PBI Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from SANFORD LINDA S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Sep 09. After this action, SANFORD LINDA S now owns 81,913 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $39,360 using the latest closing price.

SUTULA STANLEY J III, the Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that SUTULA STANLEY J III is holding 62,256 shares at $5,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+40.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,036.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.20. Total debt to assets is 54.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,015.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 71.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.