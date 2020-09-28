Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Pitney Bowes Highlights Environmental, Diversity & Inclusion, and Community Progress in 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE :PBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $0.73 above the current price. PBI currently public float of 163.21M and currently shorts hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBI was 3.58M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.72% and a quarterly performance of 106.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Pitney Bowes Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for PBI stocks with a simple moving average of 44.36% for the last 200 days.

PBI Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from SANFORD LINDA S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Sep 09. After this action, SANFORD LINDA S now owns 81,913 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $39,360 using the latest closing price.

SUTULA STANLEY J III, the Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that SUTULA STANLEY J III is holding 62,256 shares at $5,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.94 for the present operating margin
  • +40.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,036.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.20. Total debt to assets is 54.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,015.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 71.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Okta Inc. (OKTA)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s How Your Trade NKTR Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Denise Gardner - 0
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.11. The company’s stock...
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s How Your Trade NKTR Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Denise Gardner - 0
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.11. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Business

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Nicola Day - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Denise Gardner - 0
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.54. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why TransUnion (TRU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Praises SBRA After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cantel Medical Corp.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.03. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) went up by 13.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links