Open Lending Corporation (LPRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.34. The company’s stock price has collected 7.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Open Lending Signs Sound Credit Union to Lenders Protection(TM) Program

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.20, which is -$0.55 below the current price. LPRO currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 969.59K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 7.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.43% and a quarterly performance of 57.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 76.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LPRO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

LPRO Trading at 19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +7.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.82. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 123.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.