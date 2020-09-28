Search
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock price has collected -17.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that NexTier to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.81. NEX currently public float of 207.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.23M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went down by -17.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.46% and a quarterly performance of -22.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.62% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of -49.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

NEX Trading at -31.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0815. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -74.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -18.10 for asset returns.

