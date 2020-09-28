Search
Nautilus Inc. (NLS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected 7.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Peloton, Nautilus, RedHill Biopharma, Zoom Video, or Southwest Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$7.1 below the current price. NLS currently public float of 29.36M and currently shorts hold a 17.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 2.08M shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went up by 7.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.93% and a quarterly performance of 103.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 1121.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for Nautilus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.21% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of 157.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NLS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

NLS Trading at 31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +45.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +786.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw 877.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Horn Richard A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, Horn Richard A now owns 79,077 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $130,200 using the latest closing price.

Barr Jim, the Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus Inc., sale 38,252 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Barr Jim is holding 0 shares at $527,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -9.23 for the present operating margin
  • +35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at -29.84. The total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.28. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.87. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

