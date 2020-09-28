Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

by Daisy Galbraith

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s stock price has collected -18.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $2.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TTNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTNP is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.90. TTNP currently public float of 95.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTNP was 5.29M shares.

TTNP’s Market Performance

TTNP stocks went down by -18.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.87% and a quarterly performance of -49.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for TTNP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

TTNP Trading at -33.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -28.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP fell by -18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2015. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -466.46 for the present operating margin
  • +64.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -455.77. The total capital return value is set at -197.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.93.

Based on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), the company’s capital structure generated 309.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.60. Total debt to assets is 46.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

