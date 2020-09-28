Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

by Ethane Eddington

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) went up by 9.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that LM Funding Announces Contracts with New Associations

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ :LMFA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMFA is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for LM Funding America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LMFA currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMFA was 1.62M shares.

LMFA’s Market Performance

LMFA stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.98% and a quarterly performance of -53.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.54% for LM Funding America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for LMFA stocks with a simple moving average of -31.75% for the last 200 days.

LMFA Trading at -36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.06%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6065. In addition, LM Funding America Inc. saw -20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -45.00 for the present operating margin
  • +79.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc. stands at -99.32. The total capital return value is set at -20.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.39. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -45.40 for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 155.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.90. Total debt to assets is 57.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44.

