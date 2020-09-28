Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.?

by Denise Gardner

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went up by 159.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Ambow Education Expands Strategic Partnership with Amazon in Digital Professional Education, Training and Certification

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 0.01M and currently shorts hold a 71.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 323.50K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went up by 6.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.38% and a quarterly performance of 5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 138.81% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of 121.95% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 94.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +51.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9738. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -10.09 for the present operating margin
  • +32.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -17.12. The total capital return value is set at -16.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.06. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 164.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.14. Total debt to assets is 26.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Previous articleAcorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

The Chart for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.20. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

The Chart for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.20. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade FANG Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 18.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Nicola Day - 0
Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 29.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Avinger Inc. (AVGR), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Nicola Day - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -35.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Urban One Inc. (UONE) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links