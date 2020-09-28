Is Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) a Keeper?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.33. The company’s stock price has collected -12.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in September 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is $5.14 above the current price. HP currently public float of 104.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.82M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went down by -12.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.54% and a quarterly performance of -23.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Helmerich & Payne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of -44.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to HP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

HP Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -68.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Benson Todd Willard, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Mar 09. After this action, Benson Todd Willard now owns 49,297 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $202,100 using the latest closing price.

Bell John R., the VP, Drilling Subsidiary of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $38.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Bell John R. is holding 72,426 shares at $348,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.07M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.