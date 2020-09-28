Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD)

by Ethane Eddington

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) went up by 6.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.89. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss the Financial Results for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and to Provide a General Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ :NXTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXTD is at -0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nxt-ID Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.35. NXTD currently public float of 27.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXTD was 4.52M shares.

NXTD’s Market Performance

NXTD stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.93% and a quarterly performance of -27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Nxt-ID Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.81% for NXTD stocks with a simple moving average of -17.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTD

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXTD reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for NXTD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2017.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to NXTD, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

NXTD Trading at -20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTD rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3519. In addition, Nxt-ID Inc. saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.04 for the present operating margin
  • +70.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nxt-ID Inc. stands at -13.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.77. Equity return is now at value -111.20, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), the company’s capital structure generated 139.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.29. Total debt to assets is 46.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 102,920 with total debt to EBITDA at 3.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

