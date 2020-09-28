Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) went down by -9.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 29.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that NanoVibronix Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $1.8 Million

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ :NAOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAOV is at -0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NanoVibronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. NAOV currently public float of 4.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAOV was 3.89M shares.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NAOV stocks went up by 29.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.85% and a quarterly performance of -66.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.93% for NanoVibronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.88% for NAOV stocks with a simple moving average of -63.47% for the last 200 days.

NAOV Trading at -29.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.61%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV rose by +29.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6924. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc. saw -72.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-971.89 for the present operating margin

+53.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc. stands at -1093.21. The total capital return value is set at -568.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -639.87. Equity return is now at value -538.00, with -243.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.