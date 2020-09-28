Here’s Our Rant About Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Graphic Packaging Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE :GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.06, which is $2.71 above the current price. GPK currently public float of 276.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPK was 2.95M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.16% and a quarterly performance of 3.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for GPK stocks with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $18 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

GPK Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw -16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Yost Joseph P, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 18. After this action, Yost Joseph P now owns 123,207 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $793,820 using the latest closing price.

Venturelli Larry M, the Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, purchase 162 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that Venturelli Larry M is holding 66,307 shares at $1,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+17.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +3.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 195.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.14. Total debt to assets is 42.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 260.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.