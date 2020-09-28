Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock price has collected -12.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/22/20 that Here are 35 stocks in the market’s two hottest sectors that Wall Street loves

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 574.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.22, which is $4.92 above the current price. UNVR currently public float of 154.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 2.43M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went down by -12.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.84% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Univar Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to UNVR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR fell by -12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw -33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from Pappas Christopher D, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $12.35 back on May 15. After this action, Pappas Christopher D now owns 109,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $148,156 using the latest closing price.

ALEXOS NICHOLAS W, the EVP, CFO of Univar Solutions Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W is holding 250,000 shares at $3,333,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.74 for the present operating margin

+20.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 166.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.41. Total debt to assets is 44.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 159.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.