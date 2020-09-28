Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

by Melissa Arnold

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) went up by 20.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.36. The company’s stock price has collected 4.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Tarena International, Inc. Announces Unaudited First Half Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ :TEDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEDU is at 0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tarena International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.41. TEDU currently public float of 37.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEDU was 502.30K shares.

TEDU’s Market Performance

TEDU stocks went up by 4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Tarena International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.70% for TEDU stocks with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

TEDU Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEDU rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6210. In addition, Tarena International Inc. saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -53.53 for the present operating margin
  • +40.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarena International Inc. stands at -50.51. The total capital return value is set at -213.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -302.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

