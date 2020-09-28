GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that GrowGeneration Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 753.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is -$6.89 below the current price. GRWG currently public float of 36.12M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 5.27M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.19% and a quarterly performance of 130.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 258.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for GrowGeneration Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.52% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of 115.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GRWG, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

GRWG Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 267.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from LAMIRATO MONTY R, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $16.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, LAMIRATO MONTY R now owns 94,541 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $226,530 using the latest closing price.

Salaman Michael, the President of GrowGeneration Corp., sale 125,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Salaman Michael is holding 1,163,501 shares at $2,066,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.68 for the present operating margin

+22.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.92. Total debt to assets is 11.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.28M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.