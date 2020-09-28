Search
GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Daisy Galbraith

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price has collected 7.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that GoPro Packs More of Everything into New HERO9 Black

Is It Worth Investing in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for GoPro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $0.52 above the current price. GPRO currently public float of 127.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRO was 2.39M shares.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO stocks went up by 7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly performance of -5.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for GoPro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.89% for GPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2019.

GPRO Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone, who purchase 10,695 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Feb 28. After this action, Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone now owns 24,950 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $40,106 using the latest closing price.

Lanzone James, the Director of GoPro Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lanzone James is holding 50,514 shares at $95,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.58 for the present operating margin
  • +35.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.68. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 27.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.83M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.70. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Quick Links