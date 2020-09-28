Search
Home Trending
Trending

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Updated Date and Time for Fireside Chat at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67. EVFM currently public float of 80.12M and currently shorts hold a 16.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 4.76M shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went down by -8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.30% and a quarterly performance of -22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Evofem Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.42% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -49.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at -23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Evofem Biosciences Inc. saw -63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from Barrans Russell, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Sep 11. After this action, Barrans Russell now owns 279,052 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,240 using the latest closing price.

Barrans Russell, the Chief Commercial Officer of Evofem Biosciences Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Barrans Russell is holding 276,052 shares at $2,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Equity return is now at value -359.90, with -180.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Related Articles

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade BYD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade BYD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade BYD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.97. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Corning Incorporated (GLW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels DXC After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.81. The company’s...
Read more
Business

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Nicola Day - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.14. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Novan Inc. (NOVN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Denise Gardner - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links