Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went up by 25.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.39. The company’s stock price has collected -17.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Enservco Closes Agreement with Lender to Amend its Senior Revolving Credit Facility, Substantially Reduce Debt and Strengthen its Balance Sheet

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX :ENSV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENSV is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Enservco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.40. ENSV currently public float of 45.95M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENSV was 4.19M shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV stocks went down by -17.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.04% and a quarterly performance of -23.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.73% for Enservco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.96% for ENSV stocks with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENSV reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ENSV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENSV, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ENSV Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +18.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1369. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -27.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7.96 for the present operating margin
  • +6.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.25M with total debt to EBITDA at 12.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Quick Links