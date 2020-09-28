Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)?

by Melissa Arnold

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :TNXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. TNXP currently public float of 130.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNXP was 24.02M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stocks went down by -8.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.17% and a quarterly performance of 40.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for TNXP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNXP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for TNXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNXP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2017.

TNXP Trading at -17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8581. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -27.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from Treco James, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Aug 31. After this action, Treco James now owns 10,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $4,895 using the latest closing price.

Bell Margaret Smith, the Director of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 5,391 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Bell Margaret Smith is holding 5,391 shares at $4,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -172.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -172.99. Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -141.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 2.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Praises CRBP After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels PRCP After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) went up by 67.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels OLN After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade FANG Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 18.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Nicola Day - 0
Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 29.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Avinger Inc. (AVGR), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Nicola Day - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -35.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Urban One Inc. (UONE) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links