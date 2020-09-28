Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hess Corporation (HES)?

by Nicola Day

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.11. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Hess to Participate in J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Corporation (NYSE :HES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HES is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Hess Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.42, which is $17.16 above the current price. HES currently public float of 273.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HES was 2.22M shares.

HES’s Market Performance

HES stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly performance of -16.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Hess Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for HES stocks with a simple moving average of -19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HES reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for HES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

HES Trading at -15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, Hess Corporation saw -39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Schoonman Geurt G, who sale 4,686 shares at the price of $54.08 back on Aug 12. After this action, Schoonman Geurt G now owns 37,906 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $253,419 using the latest closing price.

Schoonman Geurt G, the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 12 shares at $50.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Schoonman Geurt G is holding 42,592 shares at $604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.27 for the present operating margin
  • +15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at -6.28. The total capital return value is set at 3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Corporation (HES), the company’s capital structure generated 90.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.60. Total debt to assets is 36.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 125.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

