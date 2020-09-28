Search
Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 18.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock price has collected -17.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 56 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Lithium Americas Corp, WPX Energy, Tilray, Cleveland-Cliffs, or Blink Charging?

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.84. LAC currently public float of 56.41M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 1.80M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went down by -17.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.62% and a quarterly performance of 98.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Lithium Americas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.54% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of 114.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9.50 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the previous year 2018.

LAC Trading at 38.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.33%, as shares surge +41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 169.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.64.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.22. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Quick Links