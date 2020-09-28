Buy or Sell ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that ServiceMaster and Terminix Give Back with Virtual We Care Week 2020

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SERV) Right Now?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 133.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SERV is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.44, which is $6.1 above the current price. SERV currently public float of 131.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SERV was 945.20K shares.

SERV’s Market Performance

SERV stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of 15.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for SERV stocks with a simple moving average of 15.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SERV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SERV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on August 07th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERV reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SERV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

SERV Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERV rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.21. In addition, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERV starting from Rutherford Gregory, who purchase 4,100 shares at the price of $29.01 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rutherford Gregory now owns 4,100 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., valued at $118,941 using the latest closing price.

Caplan Deborah H, the Director of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $33.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Caplan Deborah H is holding 3,747 shares at $66,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+43.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV), the company’s capital structure generated 80.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.58. Total debt to assets is 35.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 118.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.