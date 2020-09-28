Search
Home Trending
Trending

Buy or Sell Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went up by 4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected -10.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Athersys, Party City, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Southwest Airlines, or Carnival Corp?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is -$0.56 below the current price. PRTY currently public float of 84.74M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 6.09M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went down by -10.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.07% and a quarterly performance of 106.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.57% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.18% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of 65.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at 26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from Creekmuir William S., who purchase 37,313 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Sep 09. After this action, Creekmuir William S. now owns 123,832 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $99,626 using the latest closing price.

MATTHEWS NORMAN S, the Director of Party City Holdco Inc., purchase 188,500 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that MATTHEWS NORMAN S is holding 899,794 shares at $499,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.93 for the present operating margin
  • +35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Party City Holdco Inc. stands at -22.67. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.63. Equity return is now at value -422.80, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), the company’s capital structure generated 484.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.88. Total debt to assets is 71.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 419.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -101.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Previous articleEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels PRCP After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) went up by 67.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels PRCP After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) went up by 67.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Nicola Day - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels OLN After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.76. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SINA Corporation (SINA)

Denise Gardner - 0
SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade FANG Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 18.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Nicola Day - 0
Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 29.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Avinger Inc. (AVGR), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Nicola Day - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -35.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Urban One Inc. (UONE) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links