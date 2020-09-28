Search
Buy or Sell NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) went up by 16.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected -36.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/20 that NextDecade Reducing CO(2) e Emissions by Optimizing Rio Grande LNG Project

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ :NEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at -0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for NextDecade Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.67, which is $0.1 above the current price. NEXT currently public float of 108.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXT was 575.56K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stocks went down by -36.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 127.01% and a quarterly performance of 40.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.32% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.81% for NEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2019.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEXT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at 60.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.13%, as shares surge +123.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -36.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -49.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Quick Links