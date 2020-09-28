Search
Buy or Sell Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s stock price has collected -6.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Amplify Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE :AMPY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is at 4.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Amplify Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25. AMPY currently public float of 30.17M and currently shorts hold a 10.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPY was 890.99K shares.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY stocks went down by -6.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.30% and a quarterly performance of -40.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Amplify Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.21% for AMPY stocks with a simple moving average of -69.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10.50 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2019.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AMPY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2019.

AMPY Trading at -31.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9701. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -88.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Jun 26. After this action, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP now owns 3,748,088 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $32,250 using the latest closing price.

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, the 10% Owner of Amplify Energy Corp., sale 15,000 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP is holding 3,773,088 shares at $23,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.70 for the present operating margin
  • +26.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at -12.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.47. Equity return is now at value -172.80, with -62.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), the company’s capital structure generated 66.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.00. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.70. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Quick Links