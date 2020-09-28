BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s stock price has collected -1.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE :BRBR) Right Now?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for BellRing Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.69, which is $5.01 above the current price. BRBR currently public float of 39.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRBR was 340.67K shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR stocks went down by -1.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly performance of 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for BellRing Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.15% for BRBR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

BRBR Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw -12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.80 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 36.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.