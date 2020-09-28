Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Just Got Our Attention

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Aquestive Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Libervant(TM) (diazepam) Buccal Film for Management of Seizure Clusters

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AQST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.83. AQST currently public float of 29.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQST was 954.78K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST stocks went down by -15.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.11% and a quarterly performance of 51.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for AQST stocks with a simple moving average of 50.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQST reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AQST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST fell by -15.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Maxwell John T., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Maxwell John T. now owns 150,614 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Keith J, the CEO and President of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Kendall Keith J is holding 638,964 shares at $255,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.11 for the present operating margin

+61.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -125.92. The total capital return value is set at -94.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.94. Equity return is now at value 241.10, with -78.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.