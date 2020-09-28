A Lesson to Learn: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that TherapeuticsMD Provides Update on Third Quarter Progress

Is It Worth Investing in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ :TXMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXMD is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.90. TXMD currently public float of 238.66M and currently shorts hold a 36.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXMD was 4.06M shares.

TXMD’s Market Performance

TXMD stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.73% and a quarterly performance of 17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for TherapeuticsMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for TXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.06% for the last 200 days.

TXMD Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3910. In addition, TherapeuticsMD Inc. saw -41.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXMD starting from Finizio Robert G, who purchase 46,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Jun 09. After this action, Finizio Robert G now owns 18,401,964 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc., valued at $66,360 using the latest closing price.

Collins Cooper C., the Director of TherapeuticsMD Inc., purchase 47,500 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Collins Cooper C. is holding 140,000 shares at $68,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-304.56 for the present operating margin

+86.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at -354.80. The total capital return value is set at -78.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.77. Equity return is now at value 502.80, with -76.80 for asset returns.

Based on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 2,231.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.71. Total debt to assets is 77.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,214.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.