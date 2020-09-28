Search
A Lesson to Learn: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

by Melissa Arnold

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected -15.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that AgEagle Aerial Systems to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 51.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 9.63M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -15.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly performance of 89.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 610.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.29% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of 70.87% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -15.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +367.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 408.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Sep 17. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 70,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $92,750 using the latest closing price.

Chilcott Bret, the 10% Owner of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Chilcott Bret is holding 5,750,321 shares at $132,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -795.21 for the present operating margin
  • -25.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -850.32. The total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return is now at value -164.80, with -151.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Quick Links