Why W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.36. The company’s stock price has collected -12.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that Grace’s UNIPOL(R) PP Process Technology Unveiled at Braskem’s Newest Polypropylene Line

Is It Worth Investing in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE :GRA) Right Now?

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRA is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.15, which is $19.04 above the current price. GRA currently public float of 61.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRA was 504.06K shares.

GRA’s Market Performance

GRA stocks went down by -12.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of -16.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for W. R. Grace & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.62% for GRA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRA stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for GRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRA in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $75 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to GRA, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

GRA Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRA fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.79. In addition, W. R. Grace & Co. saw -40.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRA starting from TOMKINS MARK E, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $41.73 back on Aug 21. After this action, TOMKINS MARK E now owns 23,140 shares of W. R. Grace & Co., valued at $83,460 using the latest closing price.

Brown Elizabeth C, the Sr. VP and CHRO of W. R. Grace & Co., purchase 2,000 shares at $51.21 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brown Elizabeth C is holding 20,378 shares at $102,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.97 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. R. Grace & Co. stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), the company’s capital structure generated 509.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.59. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 501.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.