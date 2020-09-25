Search
Home Trending
Trending

Why Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected -14.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at FORCE Wealth Virtual Fireside Chat on September 23, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX :LCTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCTX is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67. LCTX currently public float of 142.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCTX was 960.64K shares.

LCTX’s Market Performance

LCTX stocks went down by -14.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.39% and a quarterly performance of 3.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for LCTX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

LCTX Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9332. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCTX starting from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, who sale 2,383,090 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Jan 02. After this action, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc now owns 6,041,154 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,137,942 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2423.07 for the present operating margin
  • -130.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at -792.22. The total capital return value is set at -33.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.01. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.37. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.86.

Previous articleMFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery
Next articleIs Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) a Keeper?

Related Articles

Business

Here’s How Your Trade UNM Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Box Inc. (BOX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Nicola Day - 0
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s How Your Trade UNM Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Box Inc. (BOX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Nicola Day - 0
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Denise Gardner - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.46. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Nicola Day - 0
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Praises MPW After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade UNM Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Denise Gardner - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.46. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Business

Is Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Facebook Inc. (FB) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Navient Corporation (NAVI)?

Nicola Day - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.16. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links