Why First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that First Horizon Donates $15 Million in PPP Fees to Underserved Communities

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE :FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for First Horizon National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $3.32 above the current price. FHN currently public float of 307.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHN was 6.79M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.35% and a quarterly performance of -15.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for First Horizon National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.92% for FHN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FHN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

FHN Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, First Horizon National Corporation saw -47.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from Davidson Wendy P, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Apr 29. After this action, Davidson Wendy P now owns 18,942 shares of First Horizon National Corporation, valued at $28,515 using the latest closing price.

Emkes Mark A, the Director of First Horizon National Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Emkes Mark A is holding 87,158 shares at $94,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon National Corporation stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 94.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.68. Total debt to assets is 10.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.