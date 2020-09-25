Why Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.25. The company’s stock price has collected -10.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :BHF) Right Now?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.89, which is $7.85 above the current price. BHF currently public float of 92.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHF was 805.86K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

BHF stocks went down by -10.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Brighthouse Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.54% for BHF stocks with a simple moving average of -18.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BHF, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

BHF Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHF starting from Wallace William Francis, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Mar 12. After this action, Wallace William Francis now owns 9,694 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc., valued at $114,150 using the latest closing price.

Shouvlin Patrick J., the Director of Brighthouse Financial Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $20.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Shouvlin Patrick J. is holding 9,694 shares at $100,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at -8.93. The total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.80. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.25. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.