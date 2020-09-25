We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST), Here is What We Found

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Moore Kuehn Encourages RST, AKCA, DCOM, and SBPH Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE :RST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RST is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is -$8.48 below the current price. RST currently public float of 23.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RST was 1.11M shares.

RST’s Market Performance

RST stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of 83.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.45% for Rosetta Stone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for RST stocks with a simple moving average of 53.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RST stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for RST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RST in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $18 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2019.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to RST, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

RST Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RST rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.82. In addition, Rosetta Stone Inc. saw 64.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RST starting from LOGUE GEORGE A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $14.53 back on Nov 11. After this action, LOGUE GEORGE A now owns 3,600 shares of Rosetta Stone Inc., valued at $14,530 using the latest closing price.

Hulett Mathew N, the Co-President of Rosetta Stone Inc., sale 1,101 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Hulett Mathew N is holding 50,752 shares at $22,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.08 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rosetta Stone Inc. stands at -7.09. Equity return is now at value 117.40, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.01M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.