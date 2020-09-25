We Analyzed the Future Direction of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), Here is What We Found

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 32.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected -8.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Nasdaq Grants Borqs’ Request for Continued Listing Borqs Receives Nasdaq Hearings Panel Decision To Extend Filing of 2019 Annual Report Until September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BRQS currently public float of 13.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.30M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went down by -8.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.20% and a quarterly performance of -34.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.04% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -32.86% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +18.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0424. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -46.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.05 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -53.69. The total capital return value is set at -221.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -538.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.