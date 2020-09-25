Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Here is What We Found

by Ethane Eddington

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock price has collected -4.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 128.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ares Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.91, which is $2.61 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ARCC was 2.18M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.61% and a quarterly performance of -7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Ares Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for ARCC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCC, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

ARCC Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from Smith Michael Lewis, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Sep 14. After this action, Smith Michael Lewis now owns 35,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $498,750 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL ERIC B, the Director of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 1,816 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that SIEGEL ERIC B is holding 42,732 shares at $26,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +53.92 for the present operating margin
  • +72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +56.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 95.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81. Total debt to assets is 47.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 74.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.69. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

