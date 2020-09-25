Wall Street Pummels TFC After Recent Earnings Report

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Truist Leadership Institute: Continuing A Long Tradition of Leadership Development

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Truist Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.87, which is $8.51 above the current price. TFC currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 5.01M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.63% and a quarterly performance of -7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.85% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TFC, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

TFC Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.37. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Boyer K. David Jr., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Sep 23. After this action, Boyer K. David Jr. now owns 8,957 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $54,750 using the latest closing price.

SKAINS THOMAS E, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 3,221 shares at $39.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that SKAINS THOMAS E is holding 29,391 shares at $127,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +22.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.