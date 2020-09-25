Search
Home Trending
Trending

Wall Street Praises UTZ After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.16. The company’s stock price has collected -4.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Rice and Lissette Families Deepen Contribution to Hanover, PA Community Following Public Listing of Utz Brands

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 305.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Utz Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.80, which is $2.23 above the current price. UTZ currently public float of 46.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 947.71K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went down by -4.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.00% and a quarterly performance of 23.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Utz Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 41.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

UTZ Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 66.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tiffany & Co. (TIF)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Related Articles

Business

Here’s How Your Trade LYB Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Eversource Energy (ES)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.42. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.40. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s How Your Trade LYB Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Eversource Energy (ES)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.42. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels DRE After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade LYB Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.70. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)?

Denise Gardner - 0
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

APi Group Corporation (APG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.40. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links